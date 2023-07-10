Dua Lipa stuns in photos from 'Barbie' premier

More than two million people reacted to Dua Lipa's stunning pictures and videos from the premier of "Barbie" within two hours after the singer had shared them on Instagram post.

Thousands others showered praises on the "Levitating" singer in the comments section of her Instagram post on Monday.



In the clips posted online, Lipa is flaunting her revealing outfit and posing for selfies with her fans.

Dua Lipa's song "Dance the Night" is, the soundtrack of Barbie .



Lipa and Caroline Ailin wrote it with its producers Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson.

The film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shows Barbie living her idyllic life in Barbie World alongside her beau Ken, played by Gosling, until one day, she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.