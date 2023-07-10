‘ We get it, but don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at singers





An expanding roster of musicians, such as Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, and Blackpink's Lisa, have recently been targeted by fans hurling objects at them while they perform on stage.

In light of this concerning trend, renowned artists Billie Eilish and Finneas have shared their opinions, although the Bellyache singer notes that it is not a new phenomenon.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles, Eilish said, “I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

According to Finneas, fans usually do not intend to physically harm the performer. Instead, they generally throw objects like phones to capture pictures, rather than hurling protest items such as tomatoes or oranges. Nonetheless, Eilish acknowledges that “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eilish continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Finneas then addressed the camera directly, saying, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it,” as Eilish echoed, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”