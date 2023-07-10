Robert Downey Jr. shares exciting behind-the-scenes pictures with 'Oppenheimer' cast members

Robert Downey Jr, a Hollywood stalwart, has shared some exciting photos with co-stars in Oppenheimer movie.

The pictures posted on Instagram featured Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon along with Downey Jr. himself.

Krasinski was seen photobombing the group in one of the pictures which added an element of surprise.

The picture saw the cast sitting against the backdrop of the New York City skyline.

The post was captioned as "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates"

He hinted about the potential cameo of Krasinski saying, "Wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb, or might there be a surprise cameo???"

The photo saw an NYC pizza box on the table hinting that the stars spent a chill weekend enjoying themselves with Pizza and beer across the iconic location of the NYC skyline, reports Mid-day.



Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section and were most thrilled by the potential cameo of Krasinski in the film.

Brittany Broski expressed surprise over Cillian smiling in the photo saying, "I am crying! How did you get Cillian to smile!"

John Krasinski wrote, "Jazz Hands. Dammit Jim, you kept from us!"

The movie Oppenheimer is generating a lot of buzz and is set for release in the United States on July 21, 2023.

The movie is based on the life of the Father of the nuclear bomb, nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and is based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.