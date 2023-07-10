Ariana Madix of 'Vanderpump Rules' teases potential role on 'Love Island USA'

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules teases potential pole on 'Love Island USA'

Ariana Madix, famously known for her role in Vanderpump Rules has recently teased about her possible arrival at the fifth season of Love Island USA.

No official confirmation has been provided as of now, leaving fans to speculate about her possible role.

In a recent TikTok video, Madix provided a few hints that she might be taking on a role at the show.

The video shared by her was captioned, "Islanders: Ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite" While using the sound bite A hot new bombshell enters the villa, in classic Love Island fashion.

Both sides' representatives either from Ariana's or Love Island USA are yet to provide any official update about her involvement in the show.

Madix's career has risen since her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules. The show's latest season garnered record-breaking viewership, reports Hindustan Times.

According to Los Angeles Times, her hard work, talent, and charisma have landed many opportunities for her with major brands including Uber One and Bloomingdale.

The viewers are expected to prepare for the unexpected as Ariana can potentially take on a special role in the show.

Love Island USA's fifth season is set to be premiered on July 18, 2023, and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.