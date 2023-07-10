Liam Payne tries to impress Cara Delevingne with his new look at Silverstone racetrack

Liam Payne put his new look on display as he chatted to model and actress Cara Delevingne at Silverstone racetrack on Sunday.

Payne, 29, was seen chatting to model and actress Cara at the event after she brutally snubbed Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle's attempt at an interview.



Liam's new haircut appeared to flop past his ears as he stepped out in London ahead of the match alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

The loved-up couple rekindled their romance recently after reportedly calling it quits in May. The brief split saw Kate move out of Liam's London home and return to the US after the pair decided to go their separate ways.

He asked Delevingne: "Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1, good to see you on the grid." After she said "no", Brundle added: "Well the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid, but you know."

However, Brundle eventually gave up after Delevingne replied: "I can't hear anything. I'm so sorry." As he began to walk away, he brutally quipped: "Ok, alright, well I'm sure that would have been extremely interesting."

However, despite the split news, the pair were seen at London's Chiltern Firehouse in June with Liam placing a protective hand on Kate's back.



Last month a source told The Sun : "Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from LA and decided it wasn't working out. There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways. Liam knows it’s the right decision, he's been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jam packed with work."