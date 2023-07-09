French Pop icon Françoise Hardy admits finding inspiration in Elvis Presley's music

Françoise Hardy, the esteemed French icon and singer, made a significant impact as a leading figure in the influential yé-yé musical movement that emerged in 1963. Hardy became an icon of the movement, captivating audiences with her charm, style, and melodic pop songs.



However, Hardy, like any true legacy, acknowledges the influences that shaped her. One influential figure who deeply inspired her both personally and professionally was none other than Elvis Presley. Hardy openly expressed her admiration for Presley's impact on her life in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, stating that he was an important influence and someone whom they all loved dearly.

“Elvis Presley was an important influence, and we all love him very, very, very much.”

“I wrote a song called ‘All Over the World’, which was influenced by this kind of ballad so much that the British musician I was working with, Charles Blackwell, put choirs behind me to sound exactly like [Presley’s background singers] the Jordanaires. […] Back in the ’60s, when he wasn’t performing, I always said, ‘The day Elvis comes back to the stage, I will go to see his show.’ When it happened, at the beginning of the ’70s, I made the trip to Las Vegas. I was not disappointed at all. I was amazed.”

Françoise Hardy's profound influence as a yé-yé icon and her open recognition of the artists who inspired her, including Elvis Presley, solidify her status as a legendary figure in the music industry.

