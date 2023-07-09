Drake defends his pink nail paint for 'first time since rich flex'

Canadian rapper Drake is fighting with people who have mocked his recent fashion choice.

The artist raised a few eyebrows this week with his all new look with pink nails. Many users on the internet including rapper Lil Yachty poked fun at the singer.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'” the Canadian rapper wrote,

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh," he continued.

The source then quotes Yatchy saying: “woo-sah brother, your [sic] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF ‼️”