Sandra Oh eager for return in new 'Princess Diaries' film

Sandra Oh, who portrayed Vice Principal Gupta in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, expressed her desire to return for the planned third installment of the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oh mentioned her readiness to reprise the role and see how Gupta has progressed in the world.



“I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

The first two movies featured Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis and Julie Andrews as her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

While Anne Hathaway has shown interest in returning for the third film, Julie Andrews stated last year that it may not be feasible for her character to make a comeback due to the passage of time. Andrews mentioned that discussions about a sequel occurred shortly after The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement released, but given the years that have passed and the age difference, she doesn't believe it would be practical.



Additionally, with the passing of director Garry Marshall in 2016, Andrews feels that it's now too late to revisit the franchise.

"I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two ['The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now.”