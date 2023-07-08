Prince Harry’s ‘critical faculties’ come into question: ‘How can he be such a dingbat?’

Royal experts have just started to question how Prince Harry can be “such a dingbat” amid rising questions into the state of his mental faculties.

Questions regarding Prince Harry's mental faculties have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser referenced a few remarks from columnist Alison Boshoff, about Prince Harry and admitted that he and Meghan think themselves to be “repeatedly unlucky” in Hollywood.



In response to this Ms Elser went as far as to point out how “what is so remarkable here is that, if what Boshoff reports is correct, Harry and Meghan still cannot accept their culpability for their own lives and how they turn out.”

“When will they actually metabolise and accept the fact they are not wholly blameless in the various messes that seem to follow them?”

Ms Elser also went on to say, “When the duke was busy haw`king his tell-all Spare like a Tupperware salesperson with a quota to meet, he told ITV’s Tom Bradby that he had “continued … to ask … what we got wrong, so that we can address it and apologise for those things. But every single time I’ve asked, I’ve received nothing in response’.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to question “How can any adult with all their critical faculties be such a dingbat?”