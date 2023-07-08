Brad Pitt's new F1 movie car draws mixed response

Nonetheless, Brad Pitt is a super-fan of F1

Brad Pitt's new movie on Formula One, backed by Apple Studios, has elicited some interesting takes from the internet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the film was produced with an F1 collaboration and was filmed on the racing track.

The report added the Oscar winner is playing the character of a retired driver, Sonny Hayes, who wears his glove back to train an upcoming driver, played by Damson Idris.

Moreover, the netizens tweeted their two cents after the first look at Pitt's car featured in the film was released.

Duracell compared the speedy car to their product.



Earlier, the director Joseph Kosinski signaled he would opt for a more practical approach to film the racing movie rather dependent on CGI after his success withTop Gun: Maverick.

"Seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences," the filmmaker told The Wrap.



"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people almost haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative."