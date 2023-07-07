Ioan Gruffudd spends time with girlfriend amidst divorce drama

Ioan Gruffudd originally filed for the bifurcation and termination of their status as a married couple

Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd enjoyed his time out with his girlfriend Bianca Wallace as they walked their dog in Los Angeles. They took a trip to the park with their pet Bubba and they brought a blanket and a ball along with them.

Previously, DailyMail revealed that the actor’s divorce proceedings with his wife had finally come to an end two years after they initially filed for separation after a decade together.

The LA Superior Court Judge Josh Freeman Stinn gave a court order which finally granted Ioan Gruffudd his request for divorce while their custody battle still rages on.

It seems the actor is trying to set the drama aside as he reclined on the grass with Bianca, who has also been thrown into controversy since the divorce battle first began. Ioan originally filed for the bifurcation and termination of their status as a married couple which would allow the pair to be legally divorced even while the settlement negotiation continued.

A document acquired by the DailyMail showed that the judge approved his request on July 3rd. “The Court finds irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and grants judgment for the dissolution of marriage as to status only, effective today.”