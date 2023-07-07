Indiana Jones star Karen Allen disappointed with 'smaller' role in franchise finale

Actress Karen Allen, who was also part of Indiana Jones, desired a greater role in the final film of the franchise.

Allen lamented not having a bigger role with Harrison Ford in the last installment of the Indiana Jones franchise but she was also thankful to be a part of the movie.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen revealed that the story of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was changed after former director of the franchise Steven Spielberg stepped down.

She lamented not having the opportunity to go through scripts when Steven hadn't backed down from directing the movie, reports Fox News.

Allen told the publication, "I knew James Mangold had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown."

'I was disappointed after going through the script of the movie. I was hoping to get the bigger role and that was not the direction they decided to go.'

The real-life reunion of Ford and Allen was as short as her role in the movie due to Ford's busy schedule.

"To feel our way back into the characters, we had a nice conversation," Allen added.

Allen revealed that at the end of production of 4th installment of the movie, there was talk of the fifth and final movie, and 'I knew that I'll be in it.'