Katie Price's low-calorie diet sparks concerns over nutritional balance

Fans of Katie Price have voiced their concerns after the celebrity revealed her low-calorie diet in a recent TikTok video. The 45-year-old former glamour model showcased her daily meals, which amounted to a total calorie intake of just 993.



In the video, Katie took her followers on a tour of her kitchen cupboards, which were filled with products from the Skinny Food Co brand. Her meals included a golden syrup-flavored instant porridge and a cup of coffee for breakfast, a snack bar as she headed to a meeting, a ham, cheese, and garlic mayo sandwich for lunch, and a green Thai curry with Konjac rice for dinner. She finished her day with a cookie for dessert.

Katie explained in the caption that she has been using Skinny Food Co products as a healthier alternative. She stated, "I've used @skinnyfoodco products for many years now as healthier alternative products they're great for prepping that summer body! Here's what I eat in a day when calorie counting to ensure I'm in a calorie deficit and maintaining a balanced diet. Huge thanks to Skinny Food Co for putting so many great products back on the menu."

#caloriecounting #caloriedeficit #ad ♬ original sound - Katie Price @katieprice I’ve used @skinnyfoodco products for many years now as healthier alternative products they’re great for prepping that summer body! Here’s what I eat in a day when calorie counting to ensure I’m in a calorie deficit and maintaining a balanced diet. Huge thanks to Skinny Food Co for putting so many great products back on the menu ☑️ There’s huge sales on up to 90% off July products and sitewide you can enjoy 30% off with code SKINNY30 #skinnyfoodco

However, some fans expressed concern in the comments section. One fan commented, "993 calories isn't enough for a whole day." Another said, "No vegetables, salad on sandwich or fruit anywhere in sight."



They questioned the absence of fresh foods in Katie's meals, suggesting that her meals may lack proper nutrition.

The revelation of Katie's low-calorie diet has sparked discussion among her followers, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balanced and nutritious eating plan.

