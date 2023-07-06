VIDEO: Haris Rauf all smiles as he makes mehndi entry on bike

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on his mehndi ceremony. — Twitter/@itx_alisha56/@noor_babarian56

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been busy with his wedding festivities filled with immense love, songs, and dance performances as he is all set to bring his bride home.

The 29-year-old sportsman made a remarkable entry at his mehndi ceremony which took place on Wednesday.

Hundreds of videos and pictures of the event went viral on social as netizens wished the star player all the best for his new life.



Haris, who could be seen having all smiles on his mehndi, wore a deep green kurta with golden embellishments. He paired it with trousers and khussas.

The pacer first sat on a horse outside the hall — where the event was to take place. Later, he could be seen riding a bike as the fireworks took place.

A mehndi ceremony is a pre-wedding celebration during which the groom and bride's side dance, sing songs and enjoy food. The family and friends also carry out some wedding rites.

On Tuesday, the wedding festivities for the bowler kicked off with a fun night filled with exuberant dance and qawali.

The 29-year-old had tied the knot with the love of his life Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikah ceremony in December last year.

As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, several videos from the qawali night surfaced on social media.

One of the videos showed the pacer all smiles while enjoying music and celebrations surrounded by his friends and family. Rauf wore a blue embellished kurta with matching trousers.

It must be noted that the majority of the players from the Pakistan team will also attend Rauf’s wedding, which is said to be on Friday.

Pakistan squad has assembled in Karachi for a training camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka this month.

However, the players will be released from the camp on Friday evening to attend Rauf’s wedding in Islamabad. They will reassemble in Karachi on Saturday and will leave for Sri Lanka, via Dubai, on the same day.