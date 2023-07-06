Kiara Advani unveils 'Pani Puri' played major role in impressing mother-in-law

Kiara Advani reveals her mother-n-law Rimma Malhotra's favourite snack is Pani Puri

Kiara Advani recently shared that Pani Puri played a very big role in helping her impressing Sidharth Malhotra's mother Rimma Malhotra after marriage.

Kiara revealed that she did a lot of buttering. She found out that Pani Puri was Rimma’s favorite snack.

Therefore, on her first visit to her in-laws, the Shershah actress made sure she made her mother-in-law some homemade pani puris.

The 30-year-old actress told Mirchi Plus: “My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai.”

“On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy. I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy”, reported News 18.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in February 2023 among their close friends and family members at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Later, the duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has just wrapped up the shoot for the film Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy working for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.