Johnny Depp reacts as Lily-Rose celebrates wrap of ‘The Idol’ season one

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has reacted as his daughter Lily-Rose Depp celebrated the end of season one of controversial series The Idol.
Taking to Instagram, Lily-Rose shared several never-before-seen photos from The Idol set after the show’s Season 1 wrapped on Sunday night.
She wrote, “That’s a wrap on season 1 of @theidol.”
Lily also extended gratitude to everyone for their support, saying “Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us.
“Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show.
“Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life. & My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time. Idol forever.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the first to shower love on his daughter after she posted the pictures.
Johnny Depp liked the photos by pressing the heart button on Lily’s Instagram post.
