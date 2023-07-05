‘Not My King’, anti-monarchy group protests ahead of King Charles Scottish coronation

Anti-monarchy group Republic is holding protest against King Charles as Scotland is set to mark his coronation in Edinburgh today.
The crowning ceremony is being held in St Giles’ Cathedral, two months after the Coronation itself.
The group’s supporters are holding placards which read: ‘Not my king.’
Republic group shared photos of the protest on its official Twitter handle, and thanked the supporters.
“Thank you for the support so far. Charles is a couple of hours away, but numbers are already reaching 300! #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy.”
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a service of thanksgiving.
They were formally crowned in London's Westminster Abbey in May in front of about 100 world leaders in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.
