Prince William will always be grateful to Kate Middleton

A royal expert has claimed that Princes Kate has "given her husband Prince William everything he didn't have growing up, but Princess Diana's influence on him is clear."

William's relationship with his wife Kate is 'founded on friendship, passion and mutual respect', according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.



The expert, in talks with Ok! magazine, has claimed that King Charles III and late Princess Diana's eldest son William has found a second family in Michael and Carole Middleton - who treat the royal like one of their own.



"[William] can relax with them, trust them, and be himself in a way he can do with only a very few others," Jennie added.

Since Kate and William's wedding in 2011, Carole and Michael have been welcomed into the royal family's fold - and were among the guests who were invited to the coronation in May.

The expert explained how the women in William's life have 'helped make him the man he is'.



'His mother’s influence is still very much evidence in the relaxed and informal way he interacts with people, and in his determination to help people less well off than himself, in particular, the homeless.'

What's more, the expert added that William has now known his wife Kate for 20 years - which is longer than Diana was in his life.

The future King has 'deep love and respect' for Kate and is 'proud' of how she is flourishing in her new role as the Princess of Wales, according to Jennie.

She also highlighted how the royal was especially close to his late grandmother the Queen, who's one of the most important women in William's life,

Following her death at the age of 96 last September, the royal released an emotional statement explaining how the former monarch was by his side during his 'happiest moments' and the 'saddest days of his life'.