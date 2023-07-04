 
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Billie Eilish expresses frustration at Instagram

The singer was unable to post her pictures for a while

By Web Desk
July 04, 2023
Billie Eilish was seen swearing after being unable to post something on Instagram.

Taking to her Insta stories, the singer expressed her frustration after failing to  post. 

"This f**** stupid app is so glitchy to post on i'm gonna scream lol," she wrote.

A few moments later, the singer shared two pictures to flaunt her new look.  

Billie Eilish is followed by more than 109 million people on Instagram. Meanwhile, nearly three million people liked her latest picture that she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

 
