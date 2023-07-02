Amber Heard makes comeback on social media, thanks fans

Her last post on social media was when she claimed she had made the decision to reach a settlement

Amber Heard made her return to social media and thanked her fans for their support after an “unforgettable weekend.” The actress was referring to her time in Sicily for the Taormina Film Festival where she promoted her new film.

The 37-year-old star shared a picture of herself as she beamed at the crowds, a year after her infamous defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She was embroiled in controversy the past year after she was sued by the actor for an essay she wrote in the Washington Post about being abused, as sources claimed Depp was the culprit.

The trail was the talk of the town as every moment was televised, with the jury siding with Depp for the majority of the verdict; however, Amber did win one of her three counterclaims.

Her last post on social media was in December 2022 where she claimed that she had made the “very difficult decision” to reach a settlement.

It seems she had decided to move past the controversy as she took to her Instagram to write: “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend.”

Watch the first official clip from her new film In The Fire: