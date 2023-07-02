Caffeine in morning coffee not only thing that alerts you

This representational picture shows three friends drinking coffee. — Unsplash/File

Coffee is one of the beverages that almost everyone loves, but most people claim that it is the force that motivates them to get up in the morning and face the day ahead of them.

Although it is still unclear what it is about the warm, comforting beverage that gives you a sense of vigour, is it just the caffeine, or could it be something else, like its smell or taste?

Recently, Portuguese researchers decided to look into the question of whether other aspects of the morning ritual, like the smell or taste of coffee, could also contribute to the feeling of heightened alertness.

"If you listen to these individuals, they typically say that they need to have coffee in the morning to get ready. We wanted to understand the brain mechanisms and functional connectivity pattern that would justify this claim," said Nuno Sousa, one of the study's authors and a professor at the University of Minho's School of Medicine in Portugal.

The researchers enlisted the help of 83 people who drank at least one cup of coffee per day to undergo MRI scans in order to study the participants' brain activity.

47 of those individuals underwent two scans: one before and one after their morning brew of coffee. The same kinds of MRI scans were performed on the other 36 participants before and after they ingested caffeine diluted in hot water rather than coffee.

According to the findings, which were published this week in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience, some changes in brain activity were indeed caused solely by coffee, while others were also caused by caffeine.

The scans showed that after drinking coffee or consuming caffeine, there was less activity in a region of the brain that induces sleep in both groups. This finding suggested that consuming either beverage made people more energised to begin their days and interact with others.

Caffeine, a psychostimulant, has long been known to increase a person's arousal and alertness.

The MRI scans revealed, however, that caffeine consumption alone did not increase activity in the areas of the brain associated with short-term memory, attention, and focus.

The researchers theorised that the sight, smell, or taste of coffee may help people feel alert, regardless of the caffeine content.

"The pleasure that is given to an individual that likes coffee in the morning, that actually is part of almost a ritual that really is also important for that individual to feel that 'I'm ready for the day,'" Sousa said.

People who do not drink coffee frequently might not notice the same effect, he added.

According to NBC, Mark Mattson, an adjunct professor of neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who wasn't involved in the research, said the findings weren't surprising since people form associations with particular sensory experiences over time, which in turn can influence their future reactions.

"It kind of makes sense, right? Coffee has taste and smell, so when you drink coffee, you're activating brain regions that are involved in the perception of the taste of the coffee, the perception of the smell," Mattson said.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, said: "The visual impact of coffee is powerful. It could be like, 'Oh, I think there’s something that gives me energy now. I’m going to have something that gives me that second wind I need at work or to study.'"

She also added that since coffee induces physical and emotional responses, it is distinct from the placebo effect.

Researchers suggest that coffee's natural chemicals, like epicatechins, may improve brain activity and memory in animal studies. The researchers also suggested that the study has limitations, including MRI scans and the exclusion of decaf coffee drinkers.

However, the majority of participants were women, potentially affecting brain responses. Coffee is a healthier alternative to energy drinks or soda, with nutrients like those that lower blood pressure, reduce cancer, and improve metabolism.

