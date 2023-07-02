Vivica A. Fox shares her thoughts on absence of Will Smith in Independence Day sequel

Vivica A. Fox has recently shared her thoughts on Will Smith’s absence on Independence Day: Resurgence.



In a new interview with the A.V. Club to promote her new true crime series The Interrogation Room, Fox discussed about the 2016 Resurgence saying she “didn’t feel like it was good and that it didn’t live up to the first one”.

“I really feel we missed out by not bringing Will Smith back,” confessed Fox.

The actress pointed out, “We had most of the original cast, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of ‘Independence Day 2’ was that Will Smith wasn’t there.

Fox mentioned, “I’m going to keep it real — I was at the premiere and I was like ‘Mmm, let’s see how the fans are going to feel about this.’”

“And sure enough on Twitter, they blew me up,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fox reprised her role as Jasmine Hiller for the Independence Day sequel, but Will Smith, who played her character’s husband, ace pilot Steve Hiller, did not return due to salary disagreements with the production during development.

Other original cast members including Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch and Brent Spiner reprised their roles, while Jessie T. Usher joined the sequel to depict the son of Fox and Smith’s couple.

For the unversed, the original Independence Day was the highest-grossing movie of 1996, with $817 million in ticket sales worldwide.