‘Love Island’ star Kady McDermott’s secret boyfriend faces criminal charges

Love Island star Kady McDermott reportedly has a secret boyfriend who is facing jail time for money laundering an amount greater than £350,000. The 27-year-old is reported to be in a relationship with a man named Liam Greer.

Kady has been growing progressively closer to 25-year-old Zachariah Noble on the show and some think the reason she has not gone all-in is because she has a beau on the outside.

Sources claim that Kady and Liam have been in a relationship for more than a year and have also gone on several luxury trips with each other. When asked for a comment by The Sun, Liam refused.

The source claimed: “Kady has remained tight-lipped over her mystery man Liam after previous high-profile relationships and splits. She should have been aware of the police investigation as detectives went looking for him at her house. It could be why their relationship has been shrouded in secrecy - but that hasn't stopped them going from strength to strength.”

However, a spokesperson from ITV told MailOnline that: “Kady was single at the time of entering the Villa.”

Liam made an appearance at the Harrow Crown Court in April and admitted to laundering £359,700 and was also charged with acquiring criminal property.