Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Metro In Dino' release pushed forward

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino's release has been pushed forward.
A few months ago, the makers announced that the film is going to be released on December 8, 2023. Earlier today, a new development came out stating that the film will now be released on March 29, 2024, reported Pinkvilla.
T-Series, on their official Twitter handle, wrote: “#MetroInDino gets a Good Friday release. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 29th March 2024."
Anurag’s directorial film will also feature Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh in vital roles.
Backed by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the Sara and Aditya starrer is going to be a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro, which starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra, and Irrfan Khan.
Metro In Dino’s story will focus on the modern-day scenario of bittersweet relationships. The music of the film will be given by Pritam that will complement the entire film and enhance the viewers' understanding.
Gwen Stefani shares her celebratory remarks on social media
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie