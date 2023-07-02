Exodus in the offing? Tweeps unhappy after Elon Musk limits tweets

— AFP/Twitter

Twitter Executive Chair Elon Musk Saturday announced that the social media platform limited the number of tweets a user could see in light of "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation.

The move has upset many Twitter users, forcing them to mull quitting the platform. "Goodbye Twitter" trended following Musk's announcement.

In line with the new guidelines, the social platform has limited tweets for verified accounts to 10,000, 1,000 tweets per day for non-verified users, and 500 tweets for new unverified accounts.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX, did not give a timeline for how long will the new measures remain in place.

Before this measure, the Twitter owner had announced that people would no longer be able to read tweets on the site without signing into an account.

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who left Twitter under Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification checkmarks a part of the Twitter Blue program.

Here's how Twitterati responded to the latest move:



