Labrinth welcomes another child; reveals newborn's unique name

Labrinth has become a father of 3 after welcoming another baby.
Taking to Instagram, the singer, 34, announced his fiancée Muz gave birth on Saturday.
Labrinth shared a picture of the newborn baby's scan and penned: 'I celebrate something bigger than me today.
New life – Aura Sapphire Zemar Mckenzie July 1, 2023. Your mother is a goddess on earth.'
Labrinth first became a father in 2018, and shared the news of his child's birth with fans on Twitter.
Along with a photo of the newborn in its grandmother's arms, he had written: 'This is my mum holding my greatest achievement.'
Two years later he had told his followers of his excitement to have another son or daughter and wrote: 'I won't remember 2020 as a bad year cause it's the year that heaven wrapped me another gift.'
'I'm so insanely ecstatic!!!! Here's to the beautiful moments.
