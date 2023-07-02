Kim Kardashian calls out Kourtney as ‘worst sister’: Here’s why

Kim Kardashian has recently called out Kourtney Kardashian as “the worst sister” in the latest episode of hit Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In the episode, the SKIMS founder was shown going to the DMV to update her driver’s license.

She said, “I really just want it to look good, like why not bring a light and glam team? It's definitely crazy, but I don’t care."

Talking about her photographs, Kim continued, “First is the worst, second is the best. That's why I'm the second child.”

Kim seemed to dig at Kourtney as she’s the first born of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Not only that, Kourtney also talked about Kim in the episode as she described her the “leader of a cult”, after their momager Kris Jenner appreciated Kim at the star’s 42nd birthday party.

Kris remarked, “We all look up to you. You're a superpower. And you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family.”

In a confessional, Kourtney was asked by producers about Kim as the leader of their famous family.

She replied, “I mean if she wants to be, you know. It's not a cult that I'm following.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kim’s feud began last year following after Kim's Dolce and Gabbana show. The Lemme founder claimed Kim took all the limelight by using her wedding as “a business opportunity and exploited her special day”.