Kylie Jenners shares condolences for friend Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner has offered her condolences to her model friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou after she revealed that her mother had passed away. The 25-year-old quickly took to the comments section of her friend’s post where she announced the news.

The pair have been close friends ever since Kylie’s fallout with her former best friend Jordyn Woods as she wrote in her comment: “I love you forever.”

Anastasia uploaded several photos of her mother on her Instagram which were taken throughout the years and wrote: “on monday june 26th heaven gained someone so special...,” However, she did not confirm what her cause of death was.

She added: “it's hard to imagine not being able to call you or hug you or cry at literally anything and then laugh at the fact that we're all such crybabies & so so much more…”

Finishing her caption, she concluded: “we’ll miss you everyday. we know you’re at peace now with papou.. we love you to the moon & back forever. rest in paradise mommy.”

The first image showed her mother when she was younger as she posed for a photo with Anastasia and her older sister.