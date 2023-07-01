Can Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stay at any royal property in UK after Frogmore eviction?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to make a "private agreement" with King Charles before using the tax-funded homes or they may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit Britain in future.



The Duke of Sussex and his wife have finally handed back keys of Frogmore Cottage to King Charles.

The royal couple’s remaining possessions have been shipped to California as they vacated their former residence.

The monarch’s senior financial advisor Sir Michael has confirmed Meghan and Harry have vacated Frogmore Cottage three months after King Charles asked them to vacate.

Following their eviction, OK magazine, citing a source reported Meghan and Harry are required to contact King Charles, if they want to use any royal property in the UK or territories in future.

The source further said the royal couple have to make a "private agreement" with the King before using the tax-funded homes.

As now Harry and Meghan will no longer have a UK home, they may also have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit Britain in future.