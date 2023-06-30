Six terrorists killed in Tank, North Waziristan shootouts

Pakistan Army personnel travelling in a military vehicle. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: At least six terrorists were gunned down in two separate exchange of fires that took place in Tank and North Waziristan Districts, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared that an exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists on Thursday night in the general area of Manzai, Tank District.

The security forces “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” in which three miscreants were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in “another fierce encounter” in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” said the ISPR.

Four terrorists gunned down by security forces in KP

This is the second time in four days that terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces gunned down four terrorists, including a commander, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on Tuesday in KP's Bajaur and Khyber districts.

In Bajaur, the operation was launched after the security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Inayat Qilla.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists that resulted in the killing of three militants, including commander Shafi.

The operation in the Khyber district was conducted in the general area of Tirah, where a fire change took place between the security forces and terrorists.

In the shootout, one terrorist was killed, while another three were injured. The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.