PM Shehbaz wishes nation, Muslim world on Eid ul Adha

PM Shehbaz (centre) offers Eid prayers along with COAS and soldiers in Parachinar on June 29, 2023. — RadioPakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Pakistan and the entire Muslim world on the felicitous occasion of Eid ul Adha and prayed to Allah to shower His blessings on the country.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: "I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and pray to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices of the entire Islamic nation.

"On this holy day, Hazrat Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and Hazrat Ismail (peace be upon him) presented an eternal example of sacrifice while expressing submission to Allah.



"Allah Ta'ala liked this act so much that He made it obligatory for the Ummah of Muhammad (peace be upon him) until the Day of Judgment."

The PM further added that it must be remembered that sacrifice was a "universal sentiment".



"Remember! Sacrifice is not a ritual but a universal sentiment. Qurbani is not just the name of slaughtering an animal; its purpose is to sacrifice one's life in the way of Allah to achieve higher goals.

"It is a fact that no nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of self-sacrifice and sacrifice. On this auspicious occasion, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Pakistan and all the Muslims of the whole world, and I pray to Allah, the Exalted, to shower His blessings on Pakistan and to reward all of us with His righteous deeds. Please accept it. Amen," he further wrote in his tweet.

Earlier today, the president's office also took to Twitter to wish people on Eid.

"Happy Eid al-Adha! I pray that Allah accepts all our prayers and sacrifices in His presence and forgives any shortcoming in it, Amen," the tweet read.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the blessed and joyful occasion of Eid ul Adha.

In a statement, he said Eid ul Adha was a wonderful symbol of obedience as on this day, Muslims commemorate the acts of obedience and submission performed by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) when God commanded him to sacrifice his son, Ismail (AS), which established such an eternal tradition of obedience and sacrifice that continued to be followed till the end of time.

"This spirit of sacrifice has a universal status. No nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice," he said.

Moreover, according to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s official Twitter handle, PPP president Asif Ali Zardari offered Eid prayers in Nawabshah, along with several parliamentarians.

According to the PPP media cell, the former president "prayed for the survival of the country, the strength of democracy and the well-being of the people after the Eid prayer."

PM spends day in Parachinar

Moreover, PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir spent the day with soldiers in Parachinar, along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PM and the COAS offered the Eid prayer along with army officers.

Later, Shehbaz praised the army for its high resolve, operational preparedness and professional standards.

During the meeting with the officers and soldiers, the prime minister said he was spending the Eid day with them to "pay tribute to their efforts and passion for defending the borders of the motherland with bravery and courage".

Commending their bravery and dedication, he said the nation saluted them.

Moreover, the armed forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have wished the nation a very happy Eid.

A message released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Eid-ul-Azha reminded people of peace, unity, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for humanity.

It further said: "Let us remember and honour Shuhada (martyrs) of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland."

PM wishes Qatari amir, Turkish president

In separate telephonic conversations on Wednesday, the PM extended warm greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

During the telephone conversation, PM Shehbaz felicitated the government and the people of Turkey on this auspicious occasion.

Reciprocating PM Shehbaz's sentiments, President Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan.

— With Additional input from APP

— With Additional input from Radio Pakistan