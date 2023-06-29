Messi surpasses Maradona, Pele, declared greatest ever by Patrick Kluivert. spin.ph/

In a resounding declaration that has sent shockwaves through the football world, Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert has unequivocally named Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time, placing him above the iconic figures of Diego Maradona and Pele.

Kluivert, a former Barcelona star and one of the best strikers of the 1990s, lauded Messi's exceptional achievements, including his recent success with Argentina in winning the World Cup and Copa America titles. His endorsement adds further weight to the ongoing debate surrounding the status of the Argentine maestro.

"With all due respect to Diego Maradona, Pele, and Johan Cruyff, and to all the other game legends, what Messi has achieved makes him the greatest player ever," declared Kluivert in a recent interview.

"He's won all the trophies a footballer could ever want to win. And there are the personal prizes he has won as well. I consider Messi as one of, if not the greatest ever," he asserted.

Kluivert's affirmation of Messi's greatness comes as no surprise considering their shared history at Barcelona, where the Dutchman witnessed the Argentine prodigy's rise from a talented teenager to a global superstar. The bond formed during their time together seems to have left an indelible impression on Kluivert's perspective.

While acknowledging the legendary status of Maradona, Pele, and Cruyff, Kluivert's appraisal of Messi is centred on the unprecedented combination of team and individual success the Argentine has achieved.

Despite Kluivert's omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the conversation, it is undeniable that Messi's impact and dominance in the sport make him the preeminent player of the generation. The 36-year-old maestro, now set to continue his career in the United States' Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, has proven time and again that his remarkable skills and unwavering influence on the pitch transcend traditional metrics and statistics.