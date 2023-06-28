Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf to bring sibling magic to Hallmark's 'A Merry Scottish Christmas'

Known for playing siblings on six seasons of Party of Five, Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf will reappear as siblings in Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2023 after a 23-year long hiatus.

A Merry Scottish Christmas movie, written by Andrea Canning and Audrey Schulman, will be starring both actors again in a brother-sister duo.

Both actors played brother-sister on the Fox series Party of Five from 1994 to 2000.



US Weekly reports Chabert saying that he and Scott have always talked about doing another project.

He added, “When we heard about the role of siblings at the crossroads in the movie, we knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Wolf is also excited to share the screen with his old buddy.

The movie’s plot is about estranged siblings returning home for Christmas, and when they meet their mother a big family secret reveals that changes everything.

Hallmark Media’s executive vice president Lisa Hamilton, expressing her excitement about reuniting Lacey and Scott on screen, said, “Viewers will fall in love with this movie.”

Wolf has previously starred in 2019’s A Christmas Love Story, a Hallmark media's production.

Chabert has starred in almost 25 movies for the network.

Expressing her close relation to the network’s movies, Chabert said, “I genuinely say that these movies are very close to my heart.”

