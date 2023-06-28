Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott focusing on co-parenting after losing hope for reconciliation

File Footage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have moved on from each other and will not be reconciling their romance.



Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the former couple said there are no hopes for reconciliation, however, the duo is on amazing terms when it comes to co-parenting their kids, Stormi and Aire.

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” the insider said.

“It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on co-parenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again,” the source added.

“Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly,” the insider shared of the former lovebirds.

The reality TV star and the Highest in the Room rapper called it quits earlier this year after dating on and off for five years.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider shared at the time.

The source added, “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Following their split, The Kardashians star talked about focusing on her kids in an interview with Vogue.

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms [has been my favorite part],” Jenner said.

“It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about,” she added.

“There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”