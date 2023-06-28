Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'ill-equipped' for a 'real job': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out unprofessional for their career decisions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are called out for ill-equipped content skills as they lose their partnership with Spotify.

Expert Dan Wootton comments: "We have learned just how ill-equipped" the couple was for a "real job".

Writing in his column for Daily Mail, he continued: "Just like the Royal Family discovered, working with these two provides no end of headaches and very little in terms of benefits."

.He continued: "At one point Harry and Meghan are said to have even pitched a vague TV project tackling misinformation. How deliciously ironic.

"The only misinformation that ended up emanating from this deal was the Sussexes claim they'd be creative masterminds deserving of being handed tens of millions of dollars by producing stellar and compelling entertainment shows and podcasts."

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry are on the verge of losing their business deal with Netflix due to lack of content creation over the past two years.