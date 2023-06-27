Lorraine Kelly left red-faced after on-air blunder in Idris Elba's interview

During a live television interview on Tuesday, Lorraine faced an embarrassing moment after she inadvertently made a crude remark to actor Idris Elba.



The Luther star has long been a rumored contender for the coveted role of 007.

Commenting on the rumors during a sit-down interview, Lorraine said: “Now look, you keep getting asked about James Bond. But can we turn it on it's head for a second? Because I think you would be an amazing baddie in James Bond.”

The 63-year-old suggested that he play villain Blofeld: “Yes. I was going to say I can see you stroking a white p***y.”

In the movies, Blofeld, the mastermind behind a global criminal organization, is often depicted with his signature white, blue-eyed Persian cat perched on his lap.

Immediately regretting her poor choice of words, she continued: “....But I'm not going to say that, because it's naughty and rude.”

“And we'll take that out, thank you very much. We're not going to put that in.”

Fighting back her laughter, Lorraine said: “I'll just say that you'd be a really good James Bond.”

Idris, 50, apparently taken aback by her remarks, quipped: "It's out there now! I've got it in my head, the image... but anyway."

'I'm sorry!' Lorraine pleaded.

Fighting back laughter, Idris quipped: "Now I’m excited about being in a meme with you for the rest of our lives!"



