Cara Delevingne reveals this was her first sober Glastonbury in 15 years

Cara Delevingne reveals it's her first sober Glastonbury music festival in 15 years and also her favorite

Over the weekend, Cara Delevingne marked her first sober Glastonbury festival and claimed it as “by far my favourite” yet.

The model hung out with her friends Anya Taylor-Joy, Stella McCartney, sister Poppy, and girlfriend Minke at Worthy Farm, and later posted an affectionate message on Instagram on Monday night, expressing her gratitude for the experience.

Cara, 30, posted videos from performances she liked the most and wrote alongside that she has “been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite.”

“Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long-awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…”

Cara Delevingne opened up earlier this year about her decision to seek treatment at a rehabilitation center.

This came after she was captured in "heartbreaking" images last September, appearing jittery and anxious while wandering around outside Van Nuys Airport in dirty socks and no shoes.

The 30-year-old model reflected on her struggles with mental health and addiction, which led to concerns after a series of troubled public appearances.

Speaking to Vogue, she confessed: “I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready. That's the problem.”

“I hadn't seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place.”

Following her time in rehab, Delevingne shared that the support she received from her loved ones, who visited her during her difficult period, helped her realize how much she is loved.