Kim Kardashian shares she hides true emotions about ex Kanye West from kids

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her true feelings for her ex Kanye West in her latest interview.



Speaking to Vogue Italia writer Chiara Barzini, the 42-year-old insists the responsibility of motherhood - Kardashian shares four young children with West - has taught her to emotionally distance herself in an attempt to provide her growing family with as stable an upbringing as possible.

She said: 'If it's something concerning my kids’ dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion. I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.

'There's nothing worse than “You'll understand when you're older”. I don't want to be that person. But if I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.'

Forte Belvedere in Florence provided the romantic backdrop as Kardashian exchanged vows with West, her second husband following a short-lived marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, in 2014.

But West's outspoken nature and frequently unpredictable behaviour attracted unwanted headlines, generated inevitable controversy and placed an untenable strain on their marriage.

Kardashian subsequently filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as a motivating factor in the split, and she admits to feeling a sense of resignation towards her former husband.

'I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there,' she said.

'I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too.'



