Republic chief Graham Smith opens up about Prince William’s ‘Homewards’ initiative

Britain’s anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has expressed his views on Prince William’s new UK-wide initiative Homewards to end homelessness.



Graham Smith has argued that the Prince of Wales and other "super-rich royals who live in multiple palatial homes" reflect worsening UK economic inequality that drives most homelessness.

AFP quoted Smith as saying, “Homelessness is the result of government policy and lack of investment, it isn´t something that can be resolved by charity or royal patronage.”

Earlier, Prince William tweeted, “Today we are incredibly proud to unveil #Homewards - a UK-wide programme to end homelessness, launched alongside The Royal Foundation @HomewardsUK.”

William, 41, the heir to the throne, and his charitable Royal Foundation will help give six flagship locations across Britain "space, tools, and relationships" to work on preventing homelessness locally.

Announcing the five-year programme, called Homewards, in Lambeth, south London -- one of the six places selected – Prince William said it will "put collaboration at the heart of the response".

"I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact," he told an audience at a community centre offering mental health support.

"This will inspire belief throughout the UK -- and beyond -- that homelessness can be ended for good."