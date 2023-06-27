Margot Robbie clears confusion on viral 'foot' scene in 'Barbie': 'They are my feet'

Fans believe the viral foot scene in 'Barbie' has been shot with Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI)

Margot Robbie has finally cleared the confusion of fans regarding the viral foot scene in the Barbie trailer.

Ever since the trailer of Barbie came out, it has been making headlines. But there is one scene in particular that has caught everyone’s attention.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Robbie’s character steps out of her elegant pink coloured heels with her feet flawlessly arched.

People who grew up playing with dolls know that the Barbies’ feet remain arched even with their shoes off.

It looks like, the Australian actress played the character with so much perfection that makes one assume as if some Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) has been used.

But that’s not true; those feet are Robbie’s original feet. She herself admitted it by saying, ‘They are my feet.'

While spilling details about that scene, she revealed that it took around eight takes to make it to the final cut, reports Metro.co.uk

The 32-year-old actress explained: “I walked up; we had little sticky bits on the floor, for the double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off – so I could get my feet out of them.”

“I was holding onto a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above the camera”, revealed Robbie.

Margot Robbie's much-awaited film Barbie is set to release on July 21.