Prince Harry is ‘physically incapable of opening his mouth and not taking a pot shot’

Prince Harry allegedly has ‘no intention of retreating or deciding to let go of past royal family mistakes’.

This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “But did Aitch really need to bring his family into things?”

“The man seems physically incapable of opening his mouth and not taking a pot shot at his relatives.”

“His regular Starbucks order is probably a venti decaf oat milk mocha while droning on at the barista about how William got more sausages than him at breakfast.”

Before concluding the expert also addressed Prince Harry’s UK visit and said, “Harry’s London appearance is cold, hard evidence that even after Netflix and Spare, even in the face of all the consequences, he has no intention of retreating or deciding to let go of past royal family mistakes, as he sees them.”