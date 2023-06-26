William and Kate's 'greed' may drive Prince Andrew's daughters away

A latest story on Prince Harry's relations with the British royal family stated that no white flag will be raised without Prince William’s approval.

Writing for the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey said the Prince and Princess of Wales appear determined to play the long game.

"While William and Kate, both 41, acknowledge that the impasse will eventually have to end, they believe that there are more pressing issues that remain outstanding, not least the future of the Duke of York," the newspaper reported citing a soucre.

It said, "The couple, who are currently living in Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate, have earmarked Prince Andrew’s much larger mansion, Royal Lodge, as a future family home – but the Duke is refusing to budge, despite reportedly receiving his marching orders from the King. “Having no contact seems to be the right answer for everybody right now,” said one insider. “At the height of it, it was all-consuming – and that’s not healthy for anyone.”



While it's not clear when William and Kate will budge, it appears that Prince Andrew's reluctance to vacate the property would not only deteriorate his relations with William and Kate but his dispute can also drive his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice away from the royals.



Both the sisters have maintained good relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the US-based couple's attacks on the King and other members of the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received criticism for being after the Prince Andrew's lodge while ignoring the consequences of their ambitions.



