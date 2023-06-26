Blondie's Debbie Harry rocks Glastonbury in all-black

She was watched from the audience by major names such as Stella McCartney and actress Kate Hudson

Blondie's Debbie Harry looked like the perfect image of a rock star as she took the Glastonbury Festival by storm along with the rest of her band on day five of the event. The 77-year-old singer performed on the pyramid stage in a black sequined mini dress.

She was watched from the audience by major names such as 51-year-old Stella McCartney and 44-year-old actress Kate Hudson as they attended the show held in Somerset, England.

She paired the dress up with a matching jacket as well as a black t-shirt underneath. She pulled the look together with black over-the-knee boots paired with dark visor sunglasses.

They started off the epic performance with their smash hit One Way Or Another with some static buzzing appearing from the back screen of the stage, although some attendees and people viewing from home claimed they could not hear it.

Debbie claimed the band wanted to get the “phone songs out of the way” likely hinting at the fact that she wanted the audience to stop filming the concert and simply enjoy the show after those songs were done.

She addressed the crowd, saying: “Good afternoon, good evening, good day, good night. Hello, thank you, it's very nice to be here, I hope you're all having a lovely time. We had to get those phone songs out of the way because none of it is relevant today, we all have our phones in our pockets.”