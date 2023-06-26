Dua Lipa prefers 'family meal' over duet with Sir Elton John at Glastonbury, fans react

Sir Elton John performs his last show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the UK

Dua Lipa did not show up at the Glastonbury's Pyramid show to sing her duet with sir Elton John as she was busy with her family meal the same day, reports.

Lipa didn’t come up to the show, which left John to sing their duet chartbuster song Cold Heart alone. He asked the audience to sing Lipa’s part of the song.

However, her absence was noted by many fans, who were disappointed to see the 27-year-old singer missing the great opportunity.

As per Daily Mail, Lipa was unable to attend the grand evening. The same day, she dropped snaps from a family meal. Fans have mixed reactions over the same.

One of the fans wrote: 'Sorry Dua Lipa, but where on earth is more important to be right now than the headlining performance of Glastonbury with Elton John?'

Meanwhile, another social media user wrote: 'I'm dying to know what Dua Lipa chose to do rather than perform with Elton John on his final UK performance.'

One fan commented: 'Listen Dua Lipa I love you, but there is 0 family event or commitment more important than getting a boogie on with Elton at Glastonbury.'

'Bit unfortunate for Elton John that Dua Lipa chose #Glastonbury for the first night she stayed at home in three years”, wrote another one.

On June 25, Sir Elton John performed at the Glastonbury Pyramid stage for his last show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the UK.