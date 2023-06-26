PPP, PML-N bigwigs meet in UAE with politics, economy in focus

(Left to Right) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/ Twitter/@pmln_org/PPP Media Cell/Files

DUBAI: As Pakistan's political heavyweights congregate in Dubai to mull over "important" political matters, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) top leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday.

The PML-N's top leader took Zardari and Bilawal into confidence over the ongoing situation in the country and held discussions on the economy and politics, sources told Geo News.

Leaders of the PML-N and PPP — two major partners in Pakistan's ruling coalition — will meet tonight to discuss further issues, the sources confirmed.

The meeting in the oil-rich nation holds special significance as reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return and speculations around rifts between the two parties run rife.

Nawaz's return is expected after the National Assembly Sunday passed a law to limit the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years.

The PML-N supremo, who the Supreme Court disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for being "dishonest", can now contest in the upcoming elections as he was found guilty in 2017.

PML-N sources had a day earlier told Geo News that Nawaz held several important meetings in Dubai where the road map for his return was discussed in detail — including Pakistan's economic and political future.

The PML-N sources said that the former premier will be returning to Pakistan in the near future.

The sources have revealed that one meeting held on Sunday afternoon had the longest discussion, but the attendees have not been disclosed as of now.

In particular, discussions focused on resolving legal entanglements that could prevent Nawaz's return, with the expectation that a solution would be found soon.