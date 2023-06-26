Rajpal Yadav shares tragic loss of his first wife at 20

Rajpal Yadav has a daughter with his late first wife

Rajpal Yadav recently shared about the tragic loss of his wife at the age of 20.

Yadav revealed that his parents got him married when he was 20-years-old, and his first wife passed away while delivering their daughter.

“Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died.”

“I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

The Chup Chup Ke actor tied the knot again in 2003 with a girl named Radha. He truly admires his wife’s for looking after his daughter like her own child.

Yadav’s daughter is now happily married and lives in Lucknow with her husband.

“I have never asked my wife to wear saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learnt the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that she covered her face and sat there, because in villages women live a certain way.”

“Whenever she visits the village, during Holi and Diwali, no one can gauge that she knows five languages! After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent.”

“Radha also raised the daughter I had, from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married, but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped”, the 52-year-old actor remarked.

Workwise, Rajpal Yadav has Dream Girl 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline, reports News 18.