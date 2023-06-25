Kate Middleton appears in new video with Roger Federer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared a new video as she got the chance to challenge tennis champion Roger Federer on the court.
Taking to Twitter, Kate shared the video where the Prince appeared alongside Roger Federer shining a spotlight on Wimbledon's ball boys and girls (BBGs).
She posted the video saying, “The unsung heroes of @Wimbledon
“The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things @rogerfederer!”
Kate, who is patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, posted the video ahead of the Championship 2023.
Wimbledon wrote in the description of its YouTube video, “Ahead of The Championship 2023, our Patron Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales and our eight-time singles champion Roger Federer visited us to shine a light on what it takes to be a Ball Boy or Girl at Wimbledon..”
The video has received thousands of views shorty after it was posted.
