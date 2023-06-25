Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie worked in 10 films without 'formal introduction'

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's most famous collaboration is 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie have never had a formal intorduction despite working together in almost ten films.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, McQuarrie spoke about his professional relationship with Cruise and recalled meeting him 16 years ago.

He revealed: “We met about 16 years ago, strictly out of curiosity. We weren’t meeting to talk about any projects. We started talking about movies. And three hours later, we were still talking about movies!”

The Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning director further mentioned: “We weren’t even formally introduced at that first meeting, we’ve never actually been formally introduced. We’re just still having that same conversation.”

McQuarrie and Cruise have worked together on several films, like Jack Reacher, Top Gun: Maverick, Edge of Tomorrow, and many more. Now, the duo has teamed up again for Mission Impossible 7.

Therefore, after speaking about his professional relationship with the 60-year-old actor, he also spoke about having difficulty filming MI 7 amid COVID, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“Every single frame of Dead Reckoning is a surprise, under the circumstances of which we made this movie. It’s a testament to our cast and crew.”

"They really worked through a lot of extreme adversity and difficulty to bring you this movie. And I’m very, very proud of the work that [they did].”