Taylor Swift urges fans to be kind to ex John Mayer before ‘Speak Now’ rerelease

Taylor Swift requested her fans to not bully her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, as she gears up to re-release her 2010 album, Speak Now.

During the Saturday’s concert in at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, the Grammy-winning singer took a moment to address her fans as she appreciated the loving and friendly space they have made during the Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that she had “watched some of the most beautiful things happen” such as fans making friends with each other, exchanging friendship bracelets and mentioned witnessing “so many beautiful interactions happen.”

She then went onto to request her fans to extend that “kindness and gentleness” in their internet activities.

The Karma singer added that she is putting this out right now, ahead of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) so that there is no hate directed towards the Back to You singer, 45.

Although she didn’t name anyone specifically during the onstage speech, Swift said, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote…”

She continued, “I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.”

In May, Swift revealed during a Nashville show that the 2010 album would be her next re-recorded studio album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

The musician previously shared that she wrote the album ‘between the ages of 18 and 20’ and some of the songs from it allude to her messy breakup with ex John Mayer.

Swift, who has also been surprising fans at each stop with a performance of a different song that’s not included in the Eras tour’s set list, performed Dear John and Daylight as the surprise songs during Saturday’s show.

Dear John is believed to be about her relationship with John Mayer.