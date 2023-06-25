Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unveil baby’s gender in unique style

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian finally unvieled the gender of her unborn baby with husband Travis Barker in a unique way.

Kardashian and Barker planned a unique moment to reveal the gender of the baby. In a video posted by the two, Kourtney can be seen sitting on Barker’s lap, looking all happy and excited to make the big reveal.

The duo shared an intimate moment while the Blink-182 drummer gave a drumroll, after which some blue confetti started falling from the sky, revealing that the couple will be having a ‘boy’.

The lovebirds wore matching white outfits while making the rocking announcement. They added a gender reveal video with a caption with two hearts: one blue and the other pink.

Prior to this week, the 44-year-old socialite made her pregnancy announcement at her husband’s show, reports Entertainment Tonight. She just jumped up on stage, holding a sign board in her hand that read: “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

Ever since she made the announcement, fans have gone crazy and are showing love for the happy couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022.